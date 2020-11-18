PCOO says netizens back President after #DuterteMeltdown trends

President Rodrigo Duterte responds to a query from the media on the sidelines of his visit to areas affected by Typhoon Ulysses in Camarines Sur on Nov. 15, 2020. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has the backing of social media users, his communications office said Wednesday, after hashtags criticizing his tirades against Vice President Leni Robredo Tuesday night gained online traction.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office said #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo trended on Twitter as Duterte addressed the public on Tuesday night and his initial absence from public eye after Typhoon Ulysses inundated vast swaths of Luzon.

“Despite the relentless and absurd posts and comments by some individuals and groups on social media regarding the President’s supposed absence throughout the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, we thank the public for the continued support they have shown on social media,” PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Some of the tweets that gained thousands of "likes" under the hashtag #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo were satirical.

One tweet included a GIF of an actor vomiting, another featured a photo of a heart-shaped garbage bin, and one more featured a video of Robredo's typhoon response.

At 8 a.m., 3 of the 5 top Philippine trends were hashtags of criticism against the President, namely #DuterteMeltdown, #NasiraanAngPangulo and #NaasarAngPangulo.

[As of 8 AM] 3 of the 5 top Philippine trends on Wednesday morning were about President Duterte’s accusations and tirades against VP Robredo last night. | via @jmnpunzalan pic.twitter.com/K0A3BiNHw0 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 18, 2020

The tweets referred to Duterte's accusation that Robredo had misled the public that he was missing in action during Ulysses' onslaught, after the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo trended. She made no such statement.

Duterte also asserted he was a "night person" who works late into the night reading official documents.

The President then asked the Vice President, who is a widow, what time she goes home and in whose house she stays.

"Ikaw, noong gabi, anong oras ka umuwi? Isang bahay ka lang ba, dalawang bahay?" Duterte said.

(At night, what time do you go home? Do you have just one house or 2?)

"Gusto kong malaman, ikaw, gabi-gabi lumalakad ka, anong oras ka umuuwi? At kaninong bahay ka tumutuloy?" he repeated.

(I want to know every night, when do you go home and who house do you go to?)



In response, Robredo said Duterte is a "misogynist" who brings down public discourse.

She tweeted a video of her staff and volunteers preparing relief goods for typhoon-hit families and residents.

"Eto po 'yung ginagawa namin gabi gabi, nagpupuyat ilang linggo na para, araw-araw, may madala lang na tulong sa mga nangangailangan," she said.

(This is what we do every night, we have lost sleep for several weeks so that every day, we can bring help to the needy.)