'Balat-sibuyas': Robredo says Duterte should not be sensitive to criticism

President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte should not be "onion-skinned" or sensitive to criticism, Vice President Leni Robredo said Wednesday after the former accused her of starting an online trend calling out government's supposed inadequate disaster response.

The hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo (Where Is The President) trended on Twitter on Thursday while Ulysses inundated large swaths of Luzon.

"Para sa’tin, dapat kasi di tayo balat-sibuyas sa ganyan, kasi traditionally naman kung sino ang nakaupo marami talagang reklamo ang tao. Di dapat siya nagiging dahilan para magaway-away lalo na sa panahon na dapat nagtutulong-tulungan," she said in a Facebook live while extending aid in Ragay town, Camarines Sur.

(For us, we should not be 'onion-skinned' to those kind of things because the public traditionally has many complaints against those in power. It shouldn't be a reason to sow discord at a time that we should be helping each other.)

"Kahit nung time ni PNoy (former President Benigno Aquino III) ginagamit na 'yung hashtag na 'yan. 'Yung ngayon, di lang yata ngayong typhoon, parang ginamit na siya even before."

(That hashtag was used even during the time of PNoy. This administration, I think it was used even before the typhoon.)

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday accused Robredo of lying about his whereabouts while typhoon Ulysses battered parts of the country last week.

In a lengthy, repeated rant during his weekly public address, Duterte called Robredo a liar, accusing her of misleading the public that he was missing in action during the typhoon.

"I would like to just give a caution to the vice president. She made a blunder, a big one, and she practically lied, making her incapable of truth," he alleged.

"Alam mo, 'yung pakana niya na wala ako sa bagyo. I was here, dito. I was attending a summit, ASEAN Summit 'yun, so virtual lang, palit palit kami. We were talking electronic. Nandito ako noon. Kasagsagan ng bagyo, dumaan diyan sa labas, nag-uusap kami dito," Duterte added.

(You know, what you said that I was missing during the typhoon, I was here. I was attending a summit, the ASEAN Summit. I was attending virtually. I was here. While the typhoon was raging outside, I was attending the summit.)

He also said that he is a "night person" who works late into the night reading official documents.

'UNPRESIDENTIAL'

Robredo said it was "unpresidential" of Duterte for telling her that he would insult her if she runs for president.

"I think that’s very unpresidential pero karapatan niya namang sabihin kung ano ang dapat niyang sabihin pero siguraduhin niya lang na tama 'yung pinagbabasehan niya and in this case, mali siya," she said.

(I think that's very unpresidential but it's his right to say whatever he needs to say, he should just make sure he has basis, and in this case he's wrong.)

The Vice President said whoever peddled the "fake news" that she began the hashtag must have been someone close to the President.

"Ang pakiusap ko wag na nilang dagdagan kasi sobrang dami na ng peddlers of false information," she said.

(I appeal to them, don't increase the numbers of the already many peddlers of false information.)

"Ang pinakakawawa dito ang ordinaryong taumbayan na naa-access 'yung kanilang sinasabi at napapaniwala nila sa maling impormasyon."

(The ordinary people are the one who will ultimately suffer from false information.)

Robredo said she called out Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo for peddling "fake news" that she accompanied a C130 plane carrying relief goods from the social welfare department and national disaster council.

"'Yun talaga 100 percent false. Never akong gumamit ng C130 plane at kami ang dami naming ginagawa sa opisina na hindi naman ako sa kanila humihingi ng tulong," she said.

(That's 100 percent false. I never used a C130 plane and in the many programs of my office I never sought help from them.)

Duterte did not need to go out or appear during the height of the disaster, according to the Vice President who was among the first to coordinate response for Cagayan residents when their province was submerged.

"Pag humihingi ang mga kababayan natin ng tulong, kailangan merong lumabas, whether ako 'yun or si Pangulo, pwede nga si Secretary Harry Roque or head ng NDRRMC," she said.

(When the public calls for help, someone has to go out or show up, whether that's me or the President, or even Secretary Harry Roque or the head ng NDRRMC.)

"Sabihin narinig namin kayo, nakuha lahat ng calls for help niyo, help is coming. Gagawin namin lahat para masalba kayo, dapat ganun ang mensahe."

(We should say we got your calls for help, it is coming. We will do everything to save you, that should be the message.)

Roque earlier trended on social media when a video of him singing in a public setting came at a time when the country was reeling from typhoons and floods.