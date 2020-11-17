'Nagpupuyat kami para makatulong': Robredo hits back at Duterte's 'misogynistic' rant

Vice President Leni Robredo slammed President Rodrigo Duterte's "mysogynistic" remarks asking here where she is late at night. Composite/File

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday snapped back at President Rodrigo Duterte after the latter asked her where she spends her nights.

Duterte earlier claimed in the public briefing that Robredo misled the public that he was missing in action during Typhoon Ulysses' onslaught in the Philippines. She made no such statement however.

He also asserted he was a "night person" who works late into the night reading official documents.

"Sinabi ko sa tao 'yan that I am a night person, my day begins at 2, 2 o'clock hanggang gabi na, no limit. Hanggang gabi na 'yan, umaabot ng alas dos, alas tres ng umaga," Duterte said.

The President then asked the Vice President what time she goes home and whose house she hangs around in.

"Kung sabihin ko tuloy sayo, what time did you go home? Ikaw, noong gabi, anong oras ka umuwi? Isang bahay ka lang ba, dalawang bahay?" Duterte said.

"Gusto kong malaman, ikaw, gabi-gabi lumalakad ka, anong oras ka umuuwi? At kaninong bahay ka tumutuloy?" he repeated.

Robredo blasted Duterte's remarks, calling him a "misogynist".

"When a President is a misogynist, the conversation goes down to this level," she said in a tweet.

Robredo showed a video of her staff and volunteers preparing relief goods for typhoon-hit families and residents.

"Eto po yung ginagawa namin gabi gabi, nagpupuyat ilang linggo na para, araw-araw, may madala lang na tulong sa mga nangangailangan," she said.

Robredo debunked Duterte's accusations that she asked his own whereabouts, saying she only called out Palace chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo for falsely claiming she rode on a government plane to donate relief goods.

"I just called out Sec. Panelo for peddling fake news. I am also calling out whoever peddled the fake news to the President, kaya ganito siya ka pikon. I never said 'Where is the President'? You can review all my tweets," the Vice President said.

She also emphasized she was just relaying calls for rescue at the height of the Cagayan Valley floods due to Ulysses, after Duterte said the military will not listen to her in times of emergency because she is "not in the line of authority."

"Marami sa inyo tumutulong sumagot sa mga umiiyak at humihingi ng tulong para ma rescue sa Cagayan at Isabela noong gabi ng Nov 13 hanggang sa madaling araw ng Nov 14. I did what I felt was my job," Robredo said.

"Sa panahon ng matinding sakuna, dapat lahat na tulong, welcome. Hindi ito contest. Hindi tayo nag uunahan. Lahat tayo dapat nagtutulong tulong para sa ating mga kababayan."

The hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo (Where Is The President) trended on Twitter on Thursday while Ulysses lashed parts of Luzon.

Duterte later said his aides barred him from going to victims of Ulysses, ending one of his briefings on the calamity with sex jokes.