Home  >  News

Palace defends Duterte's sex jokes during disaster briefing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2020 10:58 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Rodrigo Duterte is being criticized for making off-color jokes during a calamity briefing. But Malacañang defends Duterte's remarks as the chief executive's way of lightening the mood in the middle of a disaster. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 16, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   Duterte sex joke   UlyssesPH   typhoon Ulysses  