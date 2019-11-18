Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes Bukidnon, parts of Mindanao

Courtesy of Phivolcs website

MANILA - A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Bukidnon Monday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic tremor struck at 9:22 p.m. at about 6 kilometers northwest of Kadingilan town with a depth of 10 kms.

It was felt at intensity 5 in Kidapawan City, and at intensity 4 in Davao City and Cotabato City.

Instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City

Intensity III - Davao City

Damage to structures is not expected, but Phivolcs warned of possible aftershocks.

In October, a string of powerful temblors struck Mindanao, leaving several dead, dozens hurt, and houses and buildings destroyed or damaged.