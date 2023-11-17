Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) employees receive their Pfizer vaccine booster at the Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on September 7, 2022. The event launches the Department of Health's (DOH) PinasLakas partnerships that seek to expand vaccination program to those who are working in the BPO sector. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Experts on Friday stressed the importance of getting vaccinated to lower the risk of contracting pneumonia.



Pneumonia remained a leading cause of death among older adults and people with chronic diseases.

In the Philippines, pneumonia was the sixth leading cause of death in 2022, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

Immunization is highly recommended for people at greater risk of catching pneumonia especially infants under two years old, adults over 65 years old, people with weakened or compromised immune systems, and chronic health conditions that affect the heart and lungs.



Vaccines may be availed for free in barangay or LGU health centers under the National Immunization Program of the Department of Health (DOH).



“Especially now that we know that the those who will have flu or pneumonia who have chronic diseases, illnesses can actually have heart attacks and strokes and kidney failure if they get flu," said Dr. Lulu Bravo, executive director of the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination.

"Then it will not be recorded as due to the flu but due to stroke or heart attack when in fact it has been precipitated by a vaccine preventable disease.”

