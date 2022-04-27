Outbreak of vaccine-preventable diseases 'imminent': DOH

Health workers administer flu and pneumonia vaccines to 75-year-old Lolita Espiritu as part of their community vaccination drive in Barangay Pembo, Makati City on August 12, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An outbreak of vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs) is imminent due to low immunization coverage, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The health agency urged the public, especially the elderly, the youth, pregnant women, and parents to vaccinate their children in celebration of World Immunization Week.

All regions in the Philippines have tallied measles cases in 2021, according to Dr. Joanna Borallo, Medical Officer III of the National Immunization Program. The majority of the patients were 6 to 59 months old, she said.

The Philippines last declared a measles outbreak in 2019.

"Having mentioned the huge number of susceptible cohorts, an outbreak is really imminent. Added to this, the country now has increased mobility of the general public as COVID-19 numbers go down and mobility restrictions are eased," she told reporters.

"This means the infectious disease transmission like COVID-19 or vaccine preventable diseases is more likely to happen."

There is also a "relatively poor surveillance of VPDs that adds to the possibility of having an outbreak," she added.

Chikiting Bakunation Days or routine and catchup immunization for infants will be conducted every last Thursday and Friday of April, May, and June, Borallo said.

This is aside from "Bakuna Wednesdays," the designated routine immunization days, she added.

Vaccination is also important among adults as jab efficacy wanes over time, according to Dr. Faith Villanueva of the Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

There are 12 vaccines recommended for adult immunization, including influenza and pneumococcal vaccine, Villanueva said.

Pneumonia remains as one of the top 5 causes of morbidity among Filipinos, she added.

"As we grow old expected naman na ang immunity we got from bakuna nagwe-wane yan. That is the reason why kasama ang adult vaccination in the recommendations," she said.

"It is most important especially for the older population, older population with medical comorbidities, and those younger than 65 with comorbidities."

The US Food and Drug Administration last year approved 2 new pneumococcal vaccines which "will make immunization schedules easier" but has yet to reach the Philippines, Villanueva added.