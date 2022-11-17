Authorities seized P80 million worth of jewelry hidden inside the lavatory of an airplane. Photo courtesy of Airport Customs.

Bureau of Customs officials at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 discovered some 24.4 kilos of assorted pieces of jewelry hidden inside a commercial flight of Philippine Airlines from Hong Kong.

Atty. Lourdes Mangaoang, Customs Deputy Collector for Passenger Services, disclosed to ABS-CBN News that the jewelry were found hidden inside PAL Flight PR301 from Hong Kong that arrive Thursday night in NAIA T2.

Mangaoang said she got a call from the Aircraft Operations Division that they found plastic bags stashed inside the airplane lavatory.

It was initially mistaken for drugs but after actual inspection, it was discovered to be assorted jewelry.

Mangaoang said Airport Customs District Collector Carmelita Talusan has ordered a thorough investigation to determine the identify of the person possibly involved in the incident.

Authorities strongly believe that an insider or someone who is knowledgeable in aircraft operations hid the jewelry wrapped in plastic and neatly placed it inside the airplane lavatory.

Mangaoang said the confiscated jewelry were appraised to be worth P80 million.

- report from Raoul Esperas