The Philippine Navy said the stop was intended for routine port replenishment and rest for the Russian crew. Embassy of the Russian Federation The Philippine Navy said the stop was intended for routine port replenishment and rest for the Russian crew. Embassy of the Russian Federation The Philippine Navy said the stop was intended for routine port replenishment and rest for the Russian crew. Embassy of the Russian Federation

MANILA—A Russian navy contingent, including 2 submarines, made a port call in Manila on Tuesday.

The vessels are part of Russia's Pacific Fleet, the Philippine Navy said in a statement, adding that the stop was intended for routine port replenishment and rest for their crew.

"The arrival of the Russian contingent in the country and the accommodation and support being extended to them underscores the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation in the region," the Philippine Navy said.

RELATED VIDEO