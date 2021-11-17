Photos by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential hopeful Leody De Guzman on Wednesday said he is confident the Filipino people will reject the alliance of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for the 2022 elections.

“Paniniwala ko, marami nang nawala roon [sa mga tagasuporta dahil] sa palpak na pamumuno ni [Rodrigo] Duterte sa nakalipas na halos anim na taon. Tingin ko, lumiit na nang lumiit ‘yung bilang nun (tagasuporta) at saka lumalakas ‘yung kilusan ng pumipigil sa pagbabalik ng mga Duterte at ng mga Marcoses sa ating bayan,” the labor leader told reporters.

(I believe they lost several supporters because of Rodrigo Duterte's sloppy leadership over the past almost six years. I think the number of supporters has decreased, and the movement to prevent the return of the Dutertes and the Marcoses in our nation is getting stronger.)

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, on Tuesday confirmed their tandem for next year's elections despite coming from different political parties.

"Malaki ang aking kumpiyansa na mahahadlangan ng taumbayan ang mga katulad nina Marcos at Duterte na ang paraan ay marahas na pamumuno, pagnanakaw, kawalan ng pagkilala sa karapatang pantao,” said De Guzman.

(I am very confident that the people will be able to stop the likes of Marcos and Duterte whose way is violent leadership, theft, lack of recognition of human rights.)

He said he was not shocked that Marcos and Duterte-Carpio are teaming up next year as they are "birds of the same feather."

Marcos is hounded by allegations against his father's rule from the 1960s until the 1980s, including those of corruption and human rights abuses particularly during the imposition of Martial Law starting 1972, which the family is either dismissing or downplaying.

The administration, meanwhile, of Duterte-Carpio's father is also being criticized for human rights violations, including in the implementation of the war on drugs, as well as for alleged corruption during the procurement of supplies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It denied the allegations.

An analyst said the alliance of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio shows that the scions of political dynasties are working together in order to solidify their power beyond the next six years.

“This emerging dynasty cartel is really a new development because we’re used with dynasties competing with one another, and not really promiscuously sharing power,” University of the Philippines political science professor Aries Arugay told ANC’s Headstart.

“If this alliance becomes iron clad, then we could be talking of beyond 2022, 2028, 2034. That’s how cartels work. They limit the competition. They make sure winners of future electoral contests will be among them and this is quite another level of Philippine dynastic politics,” he said.

Seeking to reverse the politics of Duterte, De Guzman is among more than 90 individuals who filed their candidacy for President in the May 9, 2022 elections.

The other presidential aspirants include Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

The list will be trimmed in the coming weeks to remove those found to be nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for national position candidates will start on Feb. 8, 2022.

