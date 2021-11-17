“Best of both worlds.” ‘Yan ang offer ng ABS-CBN at TFC para sa fans ng Filipino music and artists ngayong taon dahil sa first-ever back-to-back music festival na 1MX Dubai 2021 at 1MX Manila 2021.

Gaganapin sa parehong araw sa December 3, 2021 ang nasabing back-to-back concerts. Ang 1MX Dubai ay gaganapin ng live sa Trade Centre Arena sa Dubai World Trade Centre habang ang 1MX Manila ay ipalalabas via live streaming at mapapanood worldwide (except UAE) via ktx.ph.

“It’s been quite a long pandemic intermission for our world-class Filipino talents, but it’s showtime once again…We are jumpstarting where 1MX in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore left off a couple of years back.

While we are still mindful of precautions and safety measures, we know how fans of Filipino artists and music around the world have been itching to see and hear them live again,” pahayag ni ABS-CBN Global Chief Operating Officer Aldrin Cerrado.

Ito ang aabangang artists na magpi-perform para sa 1MX Dubai 2021:

Bamboo : Filipino rock superstar who is also a coach in “The Voice Philippines”

: Filipino rock superstar who is also a coach in “The Voice Philippines” Moira dela Torre : The most-streamed Filipino singer-songwriter

: The most-streamed Filipino singer-songwriter EZ Mil : Los Angeles-based Filipino American rapper whose popularity soared internationally with his hit single “Panalo.”

: Los Angeles-based Filipino American rapper whose popularity soared internationally with his hit single “Panalo.” Gigi De Lana : Philippines’ newest pop-rock diva

: Philippines’ newest pop-rock diva BINI : All-female P-Pop group with a growing fan-base internationally

: All-female P-Pop group with a growing fan-base internationally BGYO: Internationally fast-rising all-male P-Pop group

Ito ang aabangang artists na magpi-perform para sa 1MX Manila 2021:

AC Bonifacio : An artist who made an appearance at the Netflix series “Riverdale,” and whose dancing skill was praised by choreographer Kiel Tutin for her dance cover of the song “Money” by K-Pop star Lisa.

: An artist who made an appearance at the Netflix series “Riverdale,” and whose dancing skill was praised by choreographer Kiel Tutin for her dance cover of the song “Money” by K-Pop star Lisa. Angela Ken : TikTok music star turned recording artist

: TikTok music star turned recording artist Carlo Bautista : A product of the talent search show “Idol Philippines” and recently released his single “Kwarto” under Tarsier Records

: A product of the talent search show “Idol Philippines” and recently released his single “Kwarto” under Tarsier Records Fana : Singer-songwriter who has shown her musical growth since her “The Voice Teens” stint in 2017

: Singer-songwriter who has shown her musical growth since her “The Voice Teens” stint in 2017 Jayda : Singer-songwriter who made a directorial debut with the music video of her song “Paano Kung Naging Tayo?” that won Best Music Video at the International Film Festival Manhattan.

: Singer-songwriter who made a directorial debut with the music video of her song “Paano Kung Naging Tayo?” that won Best Music Video at the International Film Festival Manhattan. Jeremy G : An artist whose sound is a mix of old school and modern music

: An artist whose sound is a mix of old school and modern music Kritiko : rapper-songwriter whose song “AMAZAK” was among the most streamed song on Spotify in the U.S., Canada, Singapore, and UAE in 2020

: rapper-songwriter whose song “AMAZAK” was among the most streamed song on Spotify in the U.S., Canada, Singapore, and UAE in 2020 Lian Kyla : Singer-songwriter who also wrote songs for the P-Pop sibling group BINI and BGYO

: Singer-songwriter who also wrote songs for the P-Pop sibling group BINI and BGYO Nameless Kids : A five-man rising OPM band whose music brings laidback vibes

: A five-man rising OPM band whose music brings laidback vibes Sab : Singer-songwriter who composed one of BINI’s hit singles “Golden Arrow”

: Singer-songwriter who composed one of BINI’s hit singles “Golden Arrow” Trisha Denise: Singer-songwriter who have written songs for some OPM big names like Moira dela Torre and Jake Zyrus

Sa mga manonood ng live concert ng “1MX Dubai 2021” maaaring bumili ng tickets sa Virgin Megastore, Platinumlist, at sa 800Tickets.

Ang mga ticket ay puwedeng bilhin sa halagang: AED 299 for Platinum, AED 249 for Diamond, AED 199 for Gold, AED 149 for Silver, and AED 99 for Bronze.

Habang ang mga manonood naman ng back-to-back concerts ng 1MX Manila 2021 at 1MX Dubai 2021 via ktx.ph ay maaaring bumili ng ticket sa halagang Php 499 sa loob ng Pilipinas samantalang $20 naman sa labas ng Pilipinas (except UAE). Bisitahin ang official website ng ktx.ph para bumili ng ticket.