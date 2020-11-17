Internet connectivity issue interrupts crucial Senate budget debates

MANILA - The Senate on Tuesday abruptly suspended budget debates in plenary due to internet connectivity issues as most of its members are participating through online video conferencing.

The livestream of the Senate budget debates was cut around 2:30 p.m., shortly after internet provider Converge announced a nationwide outage.

"There was a sudden power surge in some areas. Nadamay ang internet (The internet connection was affected)," Senate President Vicente Sotto III told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology "immediately troubleshot our connections," he said.

In a Facebook post, Converge apologized to its subscribers, admitting that it was "experiencing issues" in its data center. It was unclear whether they were related to recent storms which damaged power and communication infrastructure.

"Our technical team is already working to resolve the issue at the soonest possible time," Converge's post read.

Prior to Converge's November 17 nationwide outage, senators have already been complaining about connectivity issues in the chamber after several hearings had to be suspended.

In March, the Senate began allowing its members to participate in hearings and plenary sessions remotely to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Senate's session resumed at 2:52 p.m.

