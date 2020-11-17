Converge ICT services down, says due to power issue
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 17 2020 02:31 PM | Updated as of Nov 17 2020 03:54 PM
MANILA - Subscribers of broadband service provider Converge ICT reported that they were unable to access the internet Tuesday starting around 1 p.m.
In a statement, Converge said there was a power outage in its data center and all subscribers are affected.
Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy confirmed to ABS-CBN that there was "a power issue" and the company is already "looking into it."
- Report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News
