Converge ICT services down, says due to power issue

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2020 02:31 PM | Updated as of Nov 17 2020 03:54 PM


MANILA - Subscribers of broadband service provider Converge ICT reported that they were unable to access the internet Tuesday starting around 1 p.m.

In a statement, Converge said there was a power outage in its data center and all subscribers are affected. 

Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy confirmed to ABS-CBN that there was "a power issue" and the company is already "looking into it."

 

- Report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News

