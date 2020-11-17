Cebu City Rep. Raul Del Mar passes away at 79

Courtesy of House of Representatives

MANILA (UPDATE) – Cebu City 1st District Rep. Raul Del Mar died on Monday night at a hospital in Manila. He was 79.

House Secretary General Jocelia Bighani Sipin confirmed his passing to ABS-CBN News. The death was also announced by the Cebu Citizens-Press Council (CCPC) Tuesday.

“We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of former Deputy Speaker Raul Veloso Del Mar. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his constituencies in the first district of Cebu City, whom he had served well despite his health condition," said House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

“While in the hospital, Representative Del Mar still proved his passion and commitment to public service, attending virtual plenary sessions and public hearings of the House of Representatives in order to fulfill his duties and mandate as a lawmaker. Never a day in his job was he absent," he added.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez also mourned the passing of Del Mar, who he considered as “one of Cebu’s best.”

“Rep. Del Mar will be terribly missed in the halls of Congress, where he devoted most of his public life crafting legislation that aim to improve our people’s living condition,” he said.

“At a ripe age of 79, he never got tired of reporting for work to serve his constituents even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Del Mar was the principal author of the Cebu Press Freedom Day law and was called “Kampeyon sa Medya” or champion of the media from his legislative work on media concerns.

“A son of a journalist and manager of a local newspaper for a number of years, he had the media workers’ welfare at heart, helping the collective effort of media and citizens to have a free but responsible press in Cebu and improve the craft of journalists,” CCPC said in a separate statement.

In March, the Cebu City lawmaker also expressed support for ABS-CBN’s fresh franchise bid, and filed a resolution that sought the extension of the broadcast franchise until 2022.

Del Mar represented Cebu City’s 1st District for 9 terms, beginning with the 8th Congress in 1987, 9th, 10th, 12th 13th, 14th, 16th, 17th and until the current 18th Congress. His daughter Rachel represented the district in the 15th Congress.

Del Mar is the 6th incumbent congressman to die in the current congress, after Rodolfo Albano, Marissa Andaya, Francisco Datol Jr, Nestor Fongwan and Maria Bernardita Ramos.

- With reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News