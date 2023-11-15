Senate OKs 2024 DA budget amidst questions on NFA's buffer stock

Farmers in Barangay Sumapang Matanda, Malolos, Bulacan plant seedlings in their farm lots at the start of the second planting season Thursday, September 14, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Senate deemed the 2024 budget for the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agencies as submitted, during a budget hearing on Wednesday.



The proposed budget, exceeding P167.5 billion, was met with approval, yet one attached agency, the National Food Authority (NFA), will undergo amendments.



During the session, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III raised concerns about the absence of a rice buffer stock.



"We already increased our minimum guarantee price from P19 to P23... And at that time, because of the price cap, prices of palay, there was a downward pressure from a very high price... We approve as a council, the P23 floor floor price for the farmers," NFA Roderick Bioco explained.



"As much as we want to give our farmers a good price, we were well aware of the possibility that palay prices may even exceed P25," he added.



Despite these efforts, Pimentel pointed out that the NFA falls short of the required 9-day buffer stock.



"Mas clear yung mandate for you to maintain a buffer stop. I think yun ang main role ninyo. You must in good faith and through best efforts comply with that mandate... Nine million ang ammunition niyo for that to perform your mandate," Pimentel said.



Notably, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., newly appointed to his position, attended the hearing. Senators acknowledged the change in leadership.

"Medyo mas lenient tayo sa new Secretary. Wala siyang hand talaga dito sa crafting of this budget, we'll give you a chance to reform your department," Pimentel said.



Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, familiar with Secretary Laurel's background, urged innovative thinking.



"You succeeded from you rose from the ranks from the companies that you built up. I think what we need now is to think out of the box," Zubiri said.

However, the budget approval process faced delays for the Philippine Center for Postharvest (PHILMech) and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) as their heads were not present, leading to a deferment of their budgets.

RELATED VIDEO