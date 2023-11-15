Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr takes oath as Secretary of the Department of Agriculture. File photo.

MANILA - Newly appointed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Wednesday attended his first Senate plenary debate to defend his agency's proposed budget for 2024 worth more than P167.5 billion.



Laurel admitted it is his first time to attend a congressional budget hearing and he doe not know how to address the lawmakers.



He said he will just follow the marching orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which is to increase the production of agricultural products.

"Our plans are basically the marching orders of our president, which is to increase our production through the use of rice and other products, through the use of technology modernization and improve logistics, to lower costs of all the products that we produce in our country by increasing production, we will hopefully lessen importation through mechanization and modernization," said Laurel.

"We hope to achieve better yields or recoveries so that we have less waste."

Laurel added that they hope to reduce the role of middlemen in delivering agricultural products to lessen the prices of goods.

“In order to do this, we have to properly deliver the seeds on time, irrigate, we have to deliver the fertilizer at the right time. Then after that, we have to be able to process all our produce and maximize the yields and bring this to the market with the least possible not only cost but lessen the process and lessen the amount of people changing hands, a couple of hands…try to reduce the middlemen,” Laurel explained.



When questioned by Senator Aquilino Pimentel on how the DA will address the problem of rising onion prices, Sen. Cynthia Villar, budget sponsor of the Agriculture Department said, the DA will built more storage facilities for onion farmers.



“We are building nine, costing P374 million but in addition in the agriculture economic sabotage law, we are penalizing also the coop (cooperatives) which we gave storage warehouse or facility that they are liable also and the penalty is life sentence also and non-bailable,” Villar said.



Villar added that the cold storage facilities were built by the government and given to cooperatives as a donation.



The agriculture department, according to Villar, spends about P370 million for the nine storage facilities or roughly P40 million for each facility.



Villar said since 2018 the government has been able to build sixteen cold storage facilities given to different cooperatives nationwide.



According to Villar, these facilities are located in Occidental Mindoro, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Nueva Vizcaya and Pangasinan and for 2024, Villar said DA plans to build more warehouses for farmers.



