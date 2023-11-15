US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to the press after the NATO Defense Ministers Council at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 12, 2023. Olivier Matthys, EPA-EFE/File.

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reiterated the US government's commitment in defending the Philippines' sovereignty and jurisdiction in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Austin met with Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. in Jakarta on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus.

In a joint statement, Austin and Teodoro welcomed the "historic momentum" in US-Philippine ties as they discussed the two countries' mutual commitment to peace and security in the region.

"They reaffirmed their countries' shared vision of a free and open region grounded in transparency, the rule of law, respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes," the statement added.

The two secretaries also denounced the recent harassment by Chinese vessels towards Philippine Coast Guard and resupply vessels around Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal), as well as dangerous maneuvers by Chinese vessels against US aircraft and ships lawfully operating in the South China Sea.

"The Secretaries reaffirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both countries' armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft—including those of its Coast Guard—anywhere in the Pacific, to include the South China Sea," it said.

Austin and Teodoro, likewise, welcomed the progress in the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), including the completion of the $24 million upgrade to the Basa Airbase.

"They committed to explore further opportunities to strengthen bilateral operations and planning, including through the upcoming Balikatan 2024 exercise, and noted their desire to expand multilateral activities with like-minded partners," the statement said.