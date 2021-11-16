

MANILA - Philippine National Police chief Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos has ordered investigators to dig deeper into the killings of local politicians in Cagayan de Oro and Daraga, Albay as he vowed to secure the upcoming local and national elections.

"I have ordered the PRO (Police Regional Office) 10 particularly the SITG (Special Investigation Task Force) to hasten the investigation and the identification of all assailants and the mastermind in the Uy case in CDO City,” said Carlos.

Roland Sherwin Uy, the son of Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Rolando “Klarex” Uy, was shot dead at a quarry site in the city last week.

“Our personnel are exerting all efforts to gather more evidence and testimonies. This coming from the witnesses in order to strengthen the case build up. We will aim for speedy resolution of this case," Carlos said.

Meanwhile, as he praised police in Bicol for the quick apprehension of the primary suspect in the killing of three people, Joemel Advincula alias Bikoy, Carlos said he wants the PNP to make sure justice is served in the case.

"As for the case in Albay, we commend the PRO 5 under Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo and the local police of Daraga for the quick response in filing the multiple murder charges against the primary suspect,” he said.

Advincula is the main suspect in the killing of Donsol Councilor Helen Advincula Garay, 53, and businessmen Karren Dela Rosa Averilla, 44, and Xavier Alim Mirasol, 61. Their bodies were found in an "ukay-ukay" shop allegedly owned by Advincula.

Carlos hopes that the case will prosper so that justice will be given to the victims.

“Rest assured that the PNP will be on its toes in maintaining the peace and order especially during this election period," he said.

