President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacañang Palace on November 11, 2021. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo/File



MANILA— The Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party is eyeing to adopt President Rodrigo Duterte into its senatorial slate for the 2022 elections.

"With President Duterte’s filing of candidacy for senator in 2022 election, it will be my honor, as Lakas-CMD President, to nominate his name for inclusion in the list of senatorial candidates to be adopted by the party,” Lakas CMD president and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said in a statement on Tuesday.

Duterte earlier filed his candidacy for senator, replacing a certain Mona Liza Visorde who was an initial bet for Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) party, an official of a PDP-Laban faction backed by the President confirmed.

Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, recently joined Lakas-CMD and filed as its vice presidential candidate via substitution.

Romualdez said that the national executive committee of Lakas-CMD is formalizing the list of its 12 senatorial candidates for Halalan 2022, and will make a formal announcement at the "soonest time possible."

He said the Lakas-CMD is one of the major political parties that helped elect Duterte in 2016.

Lakas CMD has produced two presidents — Fidel Ramos in 1992 and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2004.

The camp of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, who is running for president, earlier endorsed Duterte-Carpio's vice presidential candidacy.

The older Duterte however has said he won’t be backing Marcos and will instead back his long-time aide and aspirant Sen. Bong Go for president.

