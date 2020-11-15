Magnitude 6 quake jolts Surigao del Sur

MANILA (UPDATE)—A magnitude 6 earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur early Monday, Phivolcs said.

The quake was downgraded from an initial measurement of magnitude 6.4.

The tremor happened at 6:37 a.m., 11 kilometers northwest of San Agustin town.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 58 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor is expected to cause damage and aftershocks, it added.

Intensity V or a "strong" shaking was felt in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur and in Rosario town, Agusan del Sur. This is felt by most people indoors and outdoors, may cause strong shaking felt throughout a building and hanging objects may swing violently, according to Phivolcs.

A "moderately strong" Intensity IV was felt in Tandag City and the towns of Cagwait, Bayabas in Surigao del Sur while a "weak" Intensity III was felt in Cagayan de Oro City, and the towns of Tagaloan, Villanueva and Balingasag in Misamis Oriental.

A shaking was "slightly felt" at Intensity in El Salvador City, the towns of Initao, Luagit and Manticao in Misamis Oriental, and in Virac town in Catanduanes.

A "scarcely perceptible" Intensity I was felt in Iligan City, Phivolcs said.

In August, a magnitude 6.6 quake shook the central Philippines, damaged buildings and roads, and left at least 1 dead.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse