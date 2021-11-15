Courtesy of Dondon Hontiveros' Facebook page

Former basketball star player Dondon Hontiveros will be sitting as acting mayor of Cebu City for 14 days, he confirmed on Monday.

Hontiveros, a councilor of Cebu City, was assigned by acting mayor Michael Rama to be temporary replacement beginning Monday. The former earlier said he is taking a two-week sabbatical leave to take a “vacation”.

“I will just continue the service and meet with the department heads to ensure continuous flow of operations. There will be some delays such as concerns of the barangays but I have already set meetings,” Hontiveros said.

On top of the usual operations of the city, he said he will also look at the LGU's COVID-19 response.

Before Rama became acting mayor, the elected mayor of Cebu City, Edgardo Labella, applied for indefinite leave due to health problems.

As the first-ranking councilor in the city, Hontiveros was next in line in order of succession. Because of this, there is a current vacuum for two members in the council for the next two weeks.

Hontiveros in 2019 topped the Cebu city councilor race with nearly 200,000 votes.

He is eyeing another term as councilor in the 2022 elections.

Hontiveros, 44, was a cager for the Cebu Gems in the now-defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA). He went on to play in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) before becoming a politician in Cebu City.

He also played for the national team in 2002, 2007, 2011, and 2015. Hontiveros is currently an assistant coach for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in the PBA.

— Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO