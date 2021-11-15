MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday asked Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles to be his temporary spokesperson.

This, after former spokesperson Harry Roque filed his candidacy for senator.

"By the way Karlo, si Sec. Roque, he filed his certificate niya kanina yata. He will be running for senator. Alam mo, once you file your certificate of candidacy, automatic 'yan, out ka sa gobyerno. No other formal ritual is needed except when you file, at that moment you cease to be a government employee," Duterte told Nograles during a taped briefing.

"So kung maaari, ikaw na lang sana ang acting na muna, until we find a replacement. I do not want to burden you with so much... alam ko 'yung paperwork dadaan sa'yo," he added.

(So if possible, can you be acting spokesperson, until we find a replacement. I don't want to burden you with so much work, I know you have to deal with a lot of paperwork.)

Aside from being the Cabinet Secretary, Nograles is also the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

He was also the IATF spokesperson until from March to November 2020.