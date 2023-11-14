DOH verifying alleged leak of PH's vaccination data

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it is verifying reports that COVID-19 vaccination data from the Philippines kept by the World Health Organization (WHO) have been "compromised and leaked."

There is no recent news of a hack of vaccination databases, although Wired reported a massive breach of vaccination data in India in June.

The unauthorized exposure of private information exposes affected users to risks like identity theft and fraud. It is also a violation of privacy rights.

"The DOH is currently in close coordination with WHO and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to ascertain the veracity of this report, as well as to determine the extent of any possible data breaches and the appropriate interventions, should there be any," the DOH said in a statement.

The DICT earlier said it has reached out to the WHO after discovering that certain COVID-related information from the Philippines were leaked from their database.

DICT Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso said they have yet to hear back from the UN agency.

The DOH said they will release additional information as soon as these become available.