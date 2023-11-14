BFAR investigating massive fish kill in Cavite

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has launched an investigation on the massive fish kill in Cañacao Bay, which some residents worry could cause health risks.

Residents in the area on Monday found thousands of dead tilapia floating in Cañacao Bay, the foul odor of which started on Sunday.

These dead fish, locally-identified as "tilapiang gloria", is a cheaper variant of the usual tilapia, which is not being cultured in fish cages.

"Nung nagising ako umagang-umaga kahapon, ang baho na, ginawa ko bilang residente, lumusong ako sa silong, nakakuha ako apat na sako, binaon namin sa bakanteng lote," said Gerry Rubia, a resident of Cavite City.



"Akala namin patay na hayop lang, mga patay na tilapia pala. Kinabukasan, nilinis namin, tulong tulong mga residente," said Brgy Kagawad Demet Aquino.

SAMPLES COLLECTED

It was still unclear what caused the fish kill, but militant fishers' group Pamalakaya said this incident was due to "alig" or bad water quality.



BFAR Chief Information Officer Nazer Briguera, meanwhile, said their team has already collected samples of fish and water to further investigate the incident.



Fish kills, Briguera said, are usually caused by a drop in the level of dissolved oxygen in the water.



"Usually kapag ganitong may fishkill, ang kadalasang dahilan ay pagbagbaba ng level ng dissolved oxygen," he said.

"Ito dahilan bakit nagkakaroon ng fishkill, nakita din natin ng ating personnel na possible na mataas toxic ammonia, kasi sa balita eh nasa decomposing stage na ang isdang lumutang," he said.

Pamalakaya, for its part, said the fish kill could be attributed also to the industries and water vessels polluting Manila Bay.

"Hindi rin namin isinasantabi ang posibilidad na may epekto ang patuloy na nagaganap na dredging sa mismong syudad ng Cavite City, na nagdudulot ng mapaminsalang ingay sa ilalim ng dagat, nagbubuga ng latak ng mga barko, at pagkabulabog ng mga isda," said the group.

It also urged BFAR to intervene and look into the matter thoroughly. Pamalakaya said the agency should also help affected fisherfolk.



HEALTH RISKS

Residents said they are worried about the health risks brought by the fish kill. Around 700 families live in houses by the Cañacao Bay.

"Sobrang baho, hindi na nga kami makatulog sa sobrang baho talaga, promise sobrang baho, naglagay na kami facemask, talagang wala eh, mabaho talaga," said Michelle Echague, a resident.



"Nangangamba kami kasi syempre maraming bata dito. Kaming matanda kaya namin yan, eh yung mga bata paano. Nabubulok na sya eh," she added.



Residents volunteered to clear the area and they were able to fill 220 sacks of dead fish loaded in 4 trucks. The local government unit and the Coast Guard also helped.

A total of 31 families have been evacuated due to the foul odor, according to authorities. The local government of Cavite City said they would extend help to families as most residents depend on fishing as their livelihood.



"Yung pinakamalaking challenge sa atin ngayon ay yung livelihood ng ating mga kababayn, majority ng population sa barangay na yun, sa karagatan umaasa, marami tayong tahungan at oyster farm sa area na yun, gayon din maraming mandaragat," said Cavite City Mayor Denver Chua.



"Sa nangyaring fishkill, natigil ang kanilang hanapbuhay, tayo ay nagtatrabaho para mabigyan ng mapagkakitaan. Nananawagan din sa national agencies na magpadala ng tulong," he added.



Classes in the nearby elementary school has also been suspended due to the incident.