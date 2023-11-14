3rd batch of Filipinos from Gaza arrives in PH

Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — The third batch of Filipino nationals from Gaza arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday afternoon.

This batch is composed of four families, including 14 Filipinos and

their six Palestinian spouses.

They were welcomed by officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Workers Welfare Association, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Department of Health.

Ravelina Cargullo was among those who arrived. She shared how the deteriorating situation in Gaza led them to flee, saying, “Pag pinapasabog po kami sa gabi tumatakbo kaming mag-iina malapit sa wall para mag umpok-umpukan lang po.”



Ravelina recounted the hardships she and her family faced due to the Israel-Hamas war, including the lack of water and electricity. “Wala kaming kuryente, wala po kaming tubig. Almost one month sumasandok lang kami sa ilalim ng bahay ng isang building na tinitirhan namin. Doon kami kumukuha,” she said.



According to DFA Assistant Secretary Robert Ferrer, upon their arrival, the families went through debriefing sessions to address the trauma they experienced.



“May crisis management ang DSWD dito so we have trained psychologists, trained people,” Asec. Ferrer said.



Ferrer emphasized that those with families or relatives in the country will be permitted to come home, while those without will be presented with various options through a government program.



“Those who have not any connection with the country like wala sila kamag-anak, we will connect them with their LGUs, with their relatives here,” he said. “'Yung wala, we have already informed DSWD and the other agencies about it and we are having an inter-agency process.”



Ferrer admitted there are still Filipinos who opted to stay in Gaza despite the volatile situation.



“Their own decision po 'yun but we are asking them to change their mind and go home na lang,” Ferrer said.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 89 Filipinos and their 14 Palestinian

spouses who have returned home to the Philippines.

A fourth batch of evacuees is expected to arrive Wednesday.