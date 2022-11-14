The Bureau of Corrections has deployed K-9 unit dogs at the New Bilibid Prison as part of measures to stop the smuggling of contraband. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Corrections deployed Monday K-9 units at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City, in a bid to curb the smuggling of contraband in the national penitentiary.

The units included 15 small breed dogs that can sniff out illegal drugs and cellphones, as well as 15 large breed dogs trained to find bombs and explosives.

The deployment is part of BuCor acting director general Gregorio Catapang Jr.’s reforms at the NBP.

The development came after the BuCor seized some 7,500 cans of beer and other smuggled contraband, such as cellphones, laptops, chargers bladed weapons and illegal drugs inside the NBP earlier this month.

In a press conference, Catapang also presented various technologies that could help intercept illegal items and prevent prison personnel from colluding with inmates. These include metal detectors and scanners, signal jammers and CCTV cameras.

Several personnel will also be given cellphones with a multi-layered security system to monitor their movements while inside the penitentiary, as Catapang stressed on “guarding the guards.”

The official said 12 personnel from the BuCor and 3 from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology are being investigated after they were identified as among those behind the alleged entry of contraband in the NBP.

Catapang added that the BuCor was also investigating the tunnel found dug below a swimming pool at the director’s quarters.

He said the tunnel is about 20 meters deep and 300 by 300 meters wide.

The BuCor has asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for help in its investigation.