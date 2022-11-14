Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge Jose Faustino Jr. admitted before the House Committee on National Defense and Security on Monday that the military capability of the Philippines is among the weakest in the region, after some lawmakers questioned the failure of the Armed Forces to prevent China from building structures in the West Philippine Sea.

To help fund the AFP’s modernization program, Faustino said he is open to enter into a joint venture in using idle military lands, but stressed that the properties will not be sold.

"Paano nakapagtayo ng military facility ang China? ‘Di po ba mayroon tayong intelligence funds? Isn’t that part of your intelligence functions? Kasi hindi naman isang araw lang itinayo ang bases na ‘yun doon,” Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers asked.

"We are very careful in dealing with this using military action action, because we might be subjecting ourselves to mistakes and miscalculations… But rest assured, the constructions, we were aware of it. There were hundreds of diplomatic protests,” Faustino replied.

"The best way is to show them that we are no push-over,” Barbers suggested.

"There seems to be so much development going on on the islands that we claim… Is it because we’re like a push over when it comes to defending our claims in that area? Was there anything that could have been done to prevent such a thing?” Bukidnon 2nd District Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores asked again.

“I would not say that we are a push-over. Admittedly, our military capability is one of the weakest in the region. It is exactly why we are trying to modernize right now. We are trying to strengthen our position… we align with our treaty partners, allies, like-minded countries. We would like to have a rules-based international order in those areas,” Faustino replied.

He assured the public that the Armed Forces will continue to conduct patrols and maintain presence in the West Philippine Sea with available resources.

Of the Philippine Air Force’s 12 S.211 jet trainers, only four are operational, according to Maj. Gen. Fernyl Buca, while only half of PAF’s 12 FA-50 fighters are working.

The AFP said that if it continues to get P25 billion allocation for its modernization program annually, it will be insufficient to fund new projects until 2026. It will also take 12 years to complete the first and second horizons of the modernization program.

“There are measures filed to utilize idle military lands to raise additional funds for the modernization program. Not necessarily to dispose these properties, but probably for joint venture,” Committee Chairperson Rep. Raul Tupas said.

“We are open for joint venture. Definitely, we’re not selling it,” Faustino replied.

Lawmakers also recommended that contracts for military equipment should cover maintenance by the supplier to prevent delays due to spare parts supply issues.