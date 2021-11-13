Vice President Leni Robredo turns over sustainable livelihood subsidies to 65 beneficiaries from different civil society organizations in an event at the Pagtambayayong Foundation in Cebu City on Nov. 12, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA—Even after winning them over in terms of votes in the vice presidential race in 2016, presidential aspirant Leni Robredo said she would continue to work hard wooing the Cebuano electorate in the run-up to the 2022 polls.

While she was "thankful" that Cebuanos gave her enough leverage over opponent Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., she said she looked forward to their support again.

"Ako, ayaw ko kasing gamitin ’yong word na aasahan. Kasi ’pag aasahan,

parang entitled ako. Para naman sa akin, kailangan kong pagtrabahuhan. Kailangan kong pagtrabahuhan, pero kung ang sukatan kasi iyong nakikita ko ngayon, mas grabe ngayon," Robredo said in a radio interview.

(I don't really want to use the word expect. Because when we use that word, I feel entitled. For me, I have to earn it. I have to work hard for it. But judging by what we've seen in Cebu now, the support is more intense.)

Robredo won the most votes in vote-rich Cebu earning more than 600,000 votes in the vice-presidential race over Marcos.

Over the past week, Robredo has been in Visayas for various caravans to meet up with supporters, woo more voters, and meet up with beneficiaries for programs under the Office of the Vice President.

Robredo said the campaign landscape has shifted to citizen-based volunteerism, with residents putting up billboards, tarpaulins, and ribbons as a show of support.

The shift towards this form of "passionate" volunteerism is "what makes this type of campaign special," according to Robredo.

"Marami kaming nadaanan na mga billboards all over Cebu pero hindi naman kami naglagay. Tapos kagabi nameet ko iyong mga volunteers na naglagay ng billboards. Tapos kung nakita natin, ang daming mga ribbons, ang daming mga tarpaulin, iyong mga tao naka-uniform, iyong mga t-shirts depende kung anong grupo. Lahat sa kanila iyon. Hindi iyon—traditionally kasi parang nanggagaling sa kandidato. Ngayon talagang lahat talaga ordinaryong tao," she said.

(We passed by so many billboards in Cebu that we did not even put up. And last night we met with volunteers who did that. We've seen ribbons, tarpaulins, people in uniform, and various t-shirts. It's all based on their initiative. It all comes from ordinary people.)

Robredo will face Marcos, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, labor leader Leody De Guzman, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go and Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson in the 2022 presidential polls slated for May 9.

Robredo placed 6th in a Pulse Asia survey held from September 6 to 11, behind top-ranked Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is now Lakas-CMD's vice presidential candidate via substitution.

Marcos, who is also running for president, is second in the survey.