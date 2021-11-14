MANILA — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Sunday said its Twitter account was hacked but assured that unauthorized access to its social media account did not hamper any of its disaster management-related services.

"We regret to inform the public that the Civil Defense PH Twitter account has been hacked," the OCD said in a statement, referring to the account with the handle @civildefensePH.

"This is the reason why unusual tweets referring to matters not related to the Philippines' disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) system had been appearing today," it said.

Screenshots of the OCD Twitter page showed the account making posts about currency trading.

The OCD said its information technology specialists "are already working to get our account running back to normal at the soonest possible time."

"We assure our people that DRRM-related services continue along with our usual information dissemination drives to promote public safety and preparedness against hazards and disasters," it added.

RELATED VIDEO