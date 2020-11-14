PH COVID-19 cases top 406,000 after 1,650 more infections confirmed

People wear face masks and face shields as they visit the Divisoria outdoor market in Tondo Manila on November 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The health department on Saturday reported 1,650 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total to 406,337, as the nation grappled with successive storms that has raised the risk of infections in evacuation centers.

This is the 5th straight day that the country’s daily tally was fewer than 2,000 but it does not include data from 9 laboratories that failed to submit on time, the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest bulletin showed.

The province of Laguna led areas in the country that recorded the highest daily additional cases with 84, followed by Davao City with 81, Cavite with 73, Quezon with 71, and Rizal with 64 confirmed infections.

For the 6th straight day, Cavite was listed among areas in the country with a high number of additional infections.

The number of recovered patients also increased to 363,068 as DOH logged 194 more recoveries Saturday. The total number of recoveries accounts for 89.4 of the total recorded cases.

The department also logged 39 additional deaths, bringing the death toll of the highly-contagious disease to 7,791.

Around 8.7 percent — which accounts for 35,478 patients of the total number of cases — are considered active infections. The DOH said 93.5 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

Of the 19,531 people who were tested as of Friday noon, 1,182 or 6.1 percent were confirmed positive for the disease, the health department said.

A total of 26 duplicates were removed from the total tally, according to the health department. Of these, 13 were tagged as recovered cases.

Meanwhile, 16 cases initially tagged as recoveries were found to be deaths after validation.

Watch more in iWantTFC

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus dashboard, almost 53 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus globally since the start of the pandemic. Almost 1.3 million have died, and more than 34 million have recovered.

More than 53.3 million worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, France, and Russia having the highest total cases.

Since the pandemic began, more than 1.3 million have died while more than 34.4 million have recovered from the disease.