Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who are running for president next year, attended a wedding in Cebu City on Saturday.

They served as sponsors in the wedding of Jose Lorenzo and Marie Angelique Abellanosa held at the Iglesia ni Cristo Locale in Cebu City.

Jose Lorenzo is the son of Cebu City Congressman Rodrigo Abellanosa.

Also in attendance were Pacquiao's colleagues 1Pacman Partylist Representatives Mikee Romero and Eric Pineda.

Besides attending the wedding, both Pacquiao and Robredo made rounds in Cebu to woo voters.

Robredo was accompanied by running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan during a turnover of livelihood subsidy to members of the Mabolo Mahiga Vendors Association. They also met with the Cebuano Volunteers for Leni-Kiko and Bayanihan Sugbuanon Volunteers.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, met with his supporters and businessmen in Cebu.

Cebu plays a crucial role in the upcoming elections as it is among the vote-rich LGUs in the country.

