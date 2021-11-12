Harry Roque fails International Law Commission bid

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. shares his remarks to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting at the Malacañang Palace on Oct. 4, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA (UPDATED)— Palace spokesman Harry Roque has failed to secure a seat at the International Law Commission, amid opposition against his bid by human rights groups and fellow lawyers.

Of some 190 United Nations member-states, only 87 voted in favor of Roque's nomination to the ILC, a body of experts who help develop and codify international law, on Saturday early morning (Manila time).

The top vote-getters for the Asia-Pacific states were India, Thailand, and Japan that had more than 150 votes each. Vietnam, China, South Korea, Cyprus, and Mongolia also succeeded to secure ILC seats.

Roque had the least number of votes among 11 countries bidding to be part of the commission's 8-seat Asia-Pacific bloc.

Lebanon and Sri Lanka also failed to get into the ILC.

Days ahead of the vote, around 150 Philippine lawyers wrote to UN member-states to oppose the ILC bid of President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman.

They cited his previous defense of the President's statements allegedly enabling killings, attacks on the rule of law, and poor pandemic response, among others.

Roque claimed the group represents only "0.001 percent" of the Philippines' around 78,000 lawyers. He said the group was "noisy" because it included lawyers who lost in the 2019 Senate elections and longtime critics of the Duterte administration.

"Kasama po talaga ito sa ingay sa pulitika at asahan ninyo na lalo pang lalakas ang political noise. Maghahanda na lang po tayo ng bulak para takpan ang ating mga tenga," he said in a press briefing.

(This is part of political noise and expect that this will get louder. We will just prepare cotton to cover our ears.)

