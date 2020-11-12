WATCH: Waist-deep flood in Sucat after Ulysses onslaught

MANILA - Parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces were submerged Thursday after Typhoon Ulysses hit the country with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Cities like Marikina experienced severe flooding, forcing some residents to scramble onto their rooftops after the water engulfed the first floor of their houses.

Roadways were also overwhelmed with floodwaters, like in Sucat, Parañaque.

Waist deep floods: Sucat Parañaque pic.twitter.com/WsMqBQ53d1 — Doris Bigornia (@DorisBigornia) November 12, 2020

The powerful typhoon killed at least seven people and unleashed some of the worst floods in years in Metro Manila.

Nearly three million households in and around the metropolitan were without power as people waded through the flood, carrying valuables and pets.

Rescuers swam through the deluge, while others used rubber boats and makeshift floats to move children and the elderly to safety.--With a report from Doris Bigornia, ABS-CBN News