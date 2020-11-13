Landslide causes Ifugao road to collapse; 5 victims rescued from rubble

MANILA - A Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) team on Thursday fell off a ravine after a portion of a road in Ifugao province collapsed due to a landslide after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

Two engineers and their maintenance crew from the agency's Ifugao Second District Engineering Office "were on their way to conduct an inspection and rescue operations" when the incident happened at around 5 p.m., the DPWH said in a Facebook post.

The team was "among the latest victims in a landslide at Sitio Nabito, Viewpoint, Banaue, Ifugao on November 12, 2020," the agency said, without mentioning how many personnel were involved in the incident.

"Search, rescue and retrieval operations are still on-going," the agency said.

As of 1 p.m., 5 "victims" were "retrieved" and were "brought to the nearest hospital for identification," according to the post.

The DPWH has yet to say how many personnel were involved in the incident, and if there were survivors.