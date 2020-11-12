MULTIMEDIA

SLIDESHOW: Philippines feels fury of Ulysses

ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone that hit the Philippines in 2020, made landfall just days after Super Typhoon Rolly wreaked havoc in the Bicol region.

The severe tropical storm intensified into a typhoon endangering the Bicol region, where it closely passed before landfall in Patangunan, Quezon at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ulysses further intensified with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 255 km/h as it made its third landfall over General Nakar, Quezon early morning Thursday.

PAGASA issued heavy rainfall warnings over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the eastern portion of Isabela.

Dumping 356 mm amount of rainfall as recorded from the PAGASA’s Tanay Station from 8 a.m. of November 11 to 8 a.m. of November 12, Ulysses inundated a large swath of lands in Marikina, San Mateo and Rodriguez, Rizal.

Rescue workers moved to help trapped residents as floodwaters rose, while others were forced to brave chest-deep waters to safety.

Outrigger boats washed up along the coast of Dingalan, Aurora as Typhoon Ulysses brought storm surges hours after it made landfall in Patnanungan, Quezon on November 12, 2020. Photo courtesy of Manoy Pagatpat Residents attempt to cross a landslide-affected portion of the highway in Barangay Marinawa, bordering Bato and Virac Catanduanes a day after Typhoon Ulysses hit the province on November 12, 2020. George. Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A fisherman walks past outrigger boats in Tabaco, Albay on Nov. 12, 2020, a day after Typhoon Ulysses brought heavy rains and strong winds in the province. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News Children play on makeshift house made of debris, a day after Typhoon Ulysses brought heavy rains and strong winds in the province. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Edgar Bozar, 49, rebuilds their house using bamboo he gathered from the nearby mountain in Sitio Bitaogan, Barangay Pananaogan in Bato, Catanduanes on November 12, 2020. Battered by Quinta, Rolly, and Ulysses, the coastal village of Sitio Bitaogan appeals for building materials for them to rebuild their houses and boats, as fishing is the only source of livelihood in the area. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Resident stay on rooftops as the water level rises in Cauayan, Isabela on Nov. 12, 2020. Cauayan DRRMO Children play on makeshift house made of debris, a day after Typhoon Ulysses brought heavy rains and strong winds in the province. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Water rises in Bustos, Bulacan on Nov 12, 2020. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News Flooded Maharlika Highway in Milaor, Camarines Sur after the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses on Nov. 12, 2020. Rob Reyes, ABS-CBN News Bikers walk a flooded portion of R-10 road in Navotas. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Rescuers transport stranded passengers along flooded Sucat road in Paranaque City on Nov 12, 2020. ABS-CBN News Some parts of Manila are impassable after the city was ravaged by Typhoon Ulysses on November 12, 2020. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo Residents stay on the rooftop as the water level in Marikina River rises on November 12, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Some parts of Manila are impassable after the city was ravaged by Typhoon Ulysses on November 12, 2020. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo Rescuers assist residents as flood waters reach rooftops in Felicidad Village in Barangay Banaba, San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday. Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News Residents wade through floodwater along F. Manalo St., Punta, Sta. Ana, Manila on November 12, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A resident in San Mateo, Rizal salvages belongings from the roof of his house that was swamped after typhoon Ulysses swept through Luzon on November 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Some parts of Manila are impassable after the city was ravaged by Typhoon Ulysses on November 12, 2020. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo Volunteers rescue residents from Provident Subdivision in Marikina City on November 12, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Volunteers rescue residents from Provident Subdivision in Marikina City on November 12, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Rescue mission in Estrella Heights Subdivision in Rodriguez, Rizal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Rescue mission in Estrella Heights Subdivision in Rodriguez, Rizal. Larry Piojo, ABS-CBN News A resident of Provident village in Marikina uses a big basin for boat to collect salvageable materials from the flood after typhoon Ulysses swept through Luzon on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Volunteers rescue residents from Provident Subdivision in Marikina City on November 12, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Rescue works continue into the night at Provident Village in Marikina after the village was inundated by torrential rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Residents evacuate in SIKKAD-K3 Village, in Kasiglahan Village, Brgy. San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal as floods, brought by Typhoon Ulysses, subside in the late afternoon of November 12, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Residents evacuate in SIKKAD-K3 Village, in Kasiglahan Village, Brgy San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal as floods, brought by Typhoon Ulysses, subside in the late afternoon of November 12, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News