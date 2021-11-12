San Juan residents are inoculated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City on Nov. 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response said on Friday it approved the mandatory vaccination of eligible on-site workers starting December.

"In areas where there are sufficient supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 vaccination of eligible employees tasked to do on-site work shall be required by all establishments and employers in the public and private sector," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," he said in a statement.

He said these measures, which are meant to "increase demand for COVID-19 vaccination," would take effect on Dec. 1.



"Public transportation services in the road, rail, maritime, and aviation sectors shall likewise require all their eligible workers to be fully vaccinated as a condition to continue their operations," said Roque.

He said public and private establishments "may validly refuse entry and/or deny service to individuals who remain to be unvaccinated, or are merely partially vaccinated, despite being eligible for vaccination."

"Frontline and emergency services, on the other hand, shall continue to render assistance to all persons, regardless of vaccination status," he added.

Roque said local governments "are strongly enjoined" to issue orders or ordinances providing incentives for fully vaccinated individuals, and for business establishments to require proof of inoculation before individuals could undertake or qualify for certain activities.

Further, all workers to be vaccinated during work hours "shall not be considered absent upon sufficient proof of a confirmed vaccination schedule," he said.

"Accordingly, only the presentation of a medical clearance issued by a government health office, or birth certificate, as the case may be, shall serve as sufficient and valid proof of ineligibility for vaccination," continued the Palace official.

He said all state agencies are urged to "implement measures prioritizing fully vaccinated individuals availing of government programs and services."

