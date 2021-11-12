MANILA—More schools will be added to the pilot run of face-to-face classes as the national COVID-19 crisis continues to be contained, the Department of Education said on Friday.

“The expansion of the number of pilot schools will allow a greater degree of experience among all our regions that will serve us well for the expanded phase of face-to-face classes,” the DepEd said in a statement.

In close coordination with the health department and based on assessment, the DepEd said more schools qualified are qualified to join the pilot run.

“From the latest transmittal of DOH, 484 out of the 638 passed their granular risk assessment as minimal or low-risk. We have also received several appeals from LGUs, including NCR, to have their schools in their jurisdiction selected in the pilot implementation,” the DepEd said.

The plan to expand the roster of schools has the approval of the Office of the President.

“From the initial 100 public schools and 20 private schools, DepEd and DOH will determine the final number of pilot schools based on DepEd’s evaluation of school readiness and DOH assessment of the COVID-risk level. We will announce the additional pilot schools once validated,” the education department added.

The pilot run, the first in a 3-phase plan to gradually reopen schools and resume in-person classes, will proceed on Monday, November 15, for 100 public schools, and on November 22 for 20 participating private schools. It will cover students in Kindergarten, Grades 1 to 3, and Senior High School.

“We assure everyone that this pilot program will remain consistent with relevant public health standards, rules, and regulations. We hope for the continuous support of our LGU officials, partners, teachers, parents, and community leaders as we are set to welcome back our learners in schools on a limited basis starting on Monday,” the DepEd said.

