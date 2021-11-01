MANILA — Select schools in the country will implement limited in-person classes starting Nov. 15, marking Philippine basic education schools' return to classroom instruction for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

President Rodrigo Duterte has allowed up to 100 public schools and 20 private schools to join the pilot run, the first in a three-phased plan to gradually reopen schools and resume in-person classes.

It will cover students in Kindergarten, Grades 1 to 3, and Senior High School.

The plan aims to address the limitations of distance learning, which has been implemented as an alternative to physical classes during the health crisis.

As of writing, the Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Health have cleared at least 90 public schools for the pilot implementation.

ILOCOS REGION

Pangasinan

Longos Elementary School

Ilocos Norte

Alao-ao Elementary School

Padaggan Elementary School

Bicbica Elementary School

Buanga Elementary School

Godogod Elementary School

Dumalneg Elementary School

Dumalneg National High School

San Isidro Elementary School

Cacafean Elementary School

CENTRAL LUZON

Zambales

San Marcelino National High School

Burgos Elementary School

Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School

Moraza Elementary School

Belbel Elementary School

Maguisguis Integrated School

Nacolcol Integrated School

Palis Integrated School

Baliwet Elementary School

Banawen Elementary School

CALABARZON

Quezon Province

Lagmak Elementary School

Lumutan Elementary School

Dinigman Elementary School

Pablo D. Maningas National High School

Tamulaya Elementary School

BICOL REGION

Masbate

Sinalongan Elementary School

Gutusan Elementary School

Mary B. Perpetua National High School

WESTERN VISAYAS

Antique

Mayabay Elementary School

Igsoro Elementary School

Aklan

Laserna Integrated School

CENTRAL VISAYAS

Cebu

Basak Elementary School

Mahanlud Elementary School

Cabagdalan Elementary School

Luyongbaybay Elementary School

Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School

Busay National High School

Pilar National High School

Siocon Elementary School

EASTERN VISAYAS

Leyte

Palo I Central School

Bato Central School

Dolho Elementary School

Samar (Western)

Dawo Integrated School

Macatingog Integrated School

Mawacat Elementary School

Pilar National Agricultural National High School

Motiong Central Elementary School

San Sebastian Central Elementary School

Clarencio Calagos Memorial School of Fisheries

ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA

Zamboanga Sibugay

Siloh Elementary School

San Vicente Elementary School

Zamboanga del Sur

Manga National High School

Manga Elementary School

Lala Elementary School

Sominot National High School

Tabina Central Elementary School

Guipos National High School

NORTHERN MINDANAO

Lanao del Norte

Dalama Central Elementary School

Babalaya Elementary School

Napo Elementary School

Masibay Integrated School

Tambacon Integrated School

Marcela T. Mabanta National High School

DAVAO REGION

Davao del Sur

Tacub Elementary School

Clib Primary School

Nodilla Elementary School

Zosimo S. Magdadadro National High School

Davao de Oro (formerly Compostela Valley)

Parasan Integrated School

Lower Panansalan Elementary School (Jacinto Extension)

Maugat Elementary School

Digaynon Integrated School (Manurigao Extension)

SOCCSKSARGEN

North Cotabato

Paco National High School

Bato Elementary School

South Cotabato

Nelmida Elementary School

Ned National High School

Aspang Elementary School

CARAGA

Surigao del Norte

Sapao National High School (JHS with SHS)

Nonoc National High School

San Jose Elementary School

Cawilan National High School

Lakandula National High School

Lasicam-Perral National High School

Balite National High School

Alegria Stand Alone Senior High School

Capalayan National High School

Sugbay Elementary School

Anajawan Elementary School

Dao Primary School

Mabuhay Elementary School

Cabawa Elementary School

This list will be updated once the DepEd announces developments on schools allowed for limited in-person classes.

