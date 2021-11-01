MANILA — Select schools in the country will implement limited in-person classes starting Nov. 15, marking Philippine basic education schools' return to classroom instruction for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
President Rodrigo Duterte has allowed up to 100 public schools and 20 private schools to join the pilot run, the first in a three-phased plan to gradually reopen schools and resume in-person classes.
It will cover students in Kindergarten, Grades 1 to 3, and Senior High School.
The plan aims to address the limitations of distance learning, which has been implemented as an alternative to physical classes during the health crisis.
As of writing, the Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Health have cleared at least 90 public schools for the pilot implementation.
ILOCOS REGION
Pangasinan
Ilocos Norte
- Alao-ao Elementary School
- Padaggan Elementary School
- Bicbica Elementary School
- Buanga Elementary School
- Godogod Elementary School
- Dumalneg Elementary School
- Dumalneg National High School
- San Isidro Elementary School
- Cacafean Elementary School
CENTRAL LUZON
Zambales
- San Marcelino National High School
- Burgos Elementary School
- Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School
- Moraza Elementary School
- Belbel Elementary School
- Maguisguis Integrated School
- Nacolcol Integrated School
- Palis Integrated School
- Baliwet Elementary School
- Banawen Elementary School
CALABARZON
Quezon Province
- Lagmak Elementary School
- Lumutan Elementary School
- Dinigman Elementary School
- Pablo D. Maningas National High School
- Tamulaya Elementary School
BICOL REGION
Masbate
- Sinalongan Elementary School
- Gutusan Elementary School
- Mary B. Perpetua National High School
WESTERN VISAYAS
Antique
- Mayabay Elementary School
- Igsoro Elementary School
Aklan
- Laserna Integrated School
CENTRAL VISAYAS
Cebu
- Basak Elementary School
- Mahanlud Elementary School
- Cabagdalan Elementary School
- Luyongbaybay Elementary School
- Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School
- Busay National High School
- Pilar National High School
- Siocon Elementary School
EASTERN VISAYAS
Leyte
- Palo I Central School
- Bato Central School
- Dolho Elementary School
Samar (Western)
- Dawo Integrated School
- Macatingog Integrated School
- Mawacat Elementary School
- Pilar National Agricultural National High School
- Motiong Central Elementary School
- San Sebastian Central Elementary School
- Clarencio Calagos Memorial School of Fisheries
ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA
Zamboanga Sibugay
- Siloh Elementary School
- San Vicente Elementary School
Zamboanga del Sur
- Manga National High School
- Manga Elementary School
- Lala Elementary School
- Sominot National High School
- Tabina Central Elementary School
- Guipos National High School
NORTHERN MINDANAO
Lanao del Norte
- Dalama Central Elementary School
- Babalaya Elementary School
- Napo Elementary School
- Masibay Integrated School
- Tambacon Integrated School
- Marcela T. Mabanta National High School
DAVAO REGION
Davao del Sur
- Tacub Elementary School
- Clib Primary School
- Nodilla Elementary School
- Zosimo S. Magdadadro National High School
Davao de Oro (formerly Compostela Valley)
- Parasan Integrated School
- Lower Panansalan Elementary School (Jacinto Extension)
- Maugat Elementary School
- Digaynon Integrated School (Manurigao Extension)
SOCCSKSARGEN
North Cotabato
- Paco National High School
- Bato Elementary School
South Cotabato
- Nelmida Elementary School
- Ned National High School
- Aspang Elementary School
CARAGA
Surigao del Norte
- Sapao National High School (JHS with SHS)
- Nonoc National High School
- San Jose Elementary School
- Cawilan National High School
- Lakandula National High School
- Lasicam-Perral National High School
- Balite National High School
- Alegria Stand Alone Senior High School
- Capalayan National High School
- Sugbay Elementary School
- Anajawan Elementary School
- Dao Primary School
- Mabuhay Elementary School
- Cabawa Elementary School
This list will be updated once the DepEd announces developments on schools allowed for limited in-person classes.
