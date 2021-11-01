Home  >  News

LIST: Schools joining pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2021 01:17 PM | Updated as of Nov 01 2021 01:40 PM

MANILA — Select schools in the country will implement limited in-person classes starting Nov. 15, marking Philippine basic education schools' return to classroom instruction for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

President Rodrigo Duterte has allowed up to 100 public schools and 20 private schools to join the pilot run, the first in a three-phased plan to gradually reopen schools and resume in-person classes.

It will cover students in Kindergarten, Grades 1 to 3, and Senior High School.

The plan aims to address the limitations of distance learning, which has been implemented as an alternative to physical classes during the health crisis.

As of writing, the Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Health have cleared at least 90 public schools for the pilot implementation.

ILOCOS REGION

Pangasinan

  • Longos Elementary School

Ilocos Norte

  • Alao-ao Elementary School
  • Padaggan Elementary School
  • Bicbica Elementary School
  • Buanga Elementary School
  • Godogod Elementary School
  • Dumalneg Elementary School
  • Dumalneg National High School
  • San Isidro Elementary School
  • Cacafean Elementary School

CENTRAL LUZON

Zambales

  • San Marcelino National High School
  • Burgos Elementary School
  • Owaog-Nebloc Elementary School
  • Moraza Elementary School
  • Belbel Elementary School
  • Maguisguis Integrated School
  • Nacolcol Integrated School
  • Palis Integrated School
  • Baliwet Elementary School
  • Banawen Elementary School

CALABARZON

Quezon Province

  • Lagmak Elementary School
  • Lumutan Elementary School
  • Dinigman Elementary School
  • Pablo D. Maningas National High School
  • Tamulaya Elementary School

BICOL REGION

Masbate

  • Sinalongan Elementary School
  • Gutusan Elementary School
  • Mary B. Perpetua National High School

WESTERN VISAYAS

Antique

  • Mayabay Elementary School
  • Igsoro Elementary School

Aklan

  • Laserna Integrated School

CENTRAL VISAYAS

Cebu

  • Basak Elementary School
  • Mahanlud Elementary School
  • Cabagdalan Elementary School
  • Luyongbaybay Elementary School
  • Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School
  • Busay National High School
  • Pilar National High School
  • Siocon Elementary School

EASTERN VISAYAS

Leyte

  • Palo I Central School
  • Bato Central School
  • Dolho Elementary School

Samar (Western)

  • Dawo Integrated School
  • Macatingog Integrated School
  • Mawacat Elementary School
  • Pilar National Agricultural National High School
  • Motiong Central Elementary School
  • San Sebastian Central Elementary School
  • Clarencio Calagos Memorial School of Fisheries

ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA

Zamboanga Sibugay

  • Siloh Elementary School
  • San Vicente Elementary School

Zamboanga del Sur

  • Manga National High School
  • Manga Elementary School
  • Lala Elementary School
  • Sominot National High School
  • Tabina Central Elementary School
  • Guipos National High School

NORTHERN MINDANAO

Lanao del Norte

  • Dalama Central Elementary School
  • Babalaya Elementary School
  • Napo Elementary School
  • Masibay Integrated School
  • Tambacon Integrated School
  • Marcela T. Mabanta National High School

DAVAO REGION

Davao del Sur

  • Tacub Elementary School
  • Clib Primary School
  • Nodilla Elementary School
  • Zosimo S. Magdadadro National High School

Davao de Oro (formerly Compostela Valley)

  • Parasan Integrated School
  • Lower Panansalan Elementary School (Jacinto Extension)
  • Maugat Elementary School
  • Digaynon Integrated School (Manurigao Extension)

SOCCSKSARGEN

North Cotabato

  • Paco National High School
  • Bato Elementary School

South Cotabato

  • Nelmida Elementary School
  • Ned National High School
  • Aspang Elementary School

CARAGA

Surigao del Norte

  • Sapao National High School (JHS with SHS)
  • Nonoc National High School
  • San Jose Elementary School
  • Cawilan National High School
  • Lakandula National High School
  • Lasicam-Perral National High School
  • Balite National High School
  • Alegria Stand Alone Senior High School
  • Capalayan National High School
  • Sugbay Elementary School
  • Anajawan Elementary School
  • Dao Primary School
  • Mabuhay Elementary School
  • Cabawa Elementary School

This list will be updated once the DepEd announces developments on schools allowed for limited in-person classes.

