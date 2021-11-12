Lacson-Sotto Senate bet announces exit from 2022 race

MANILA - A senatorial aspirant under the ticket of presidential aspirant Panfilo Lacson and vice presidential bet Vicente Sotto III on Friday announced his withdrawal from the 2022 race.

Radio commentator Paolo Capino announced on his social media pages his decision to drop his senatorial bid, citing his "slim to none" chances to win.

"I am officially announcing my withdrawal from the Senate race. The last survey which included my name in it, means my chances of winning are slim to none," Capino said.

I am officially announcing my withdrawal from the Senate race.



The last survey which included my name in it, means my chances of winning are slim to none.



I recognize the need to further introduce myself and my advocacies. pic.twitter.com/aiEl0xsjCw — Paolo Capino (@paolocapino) November 12, 2021

During the filing of certificates of candidacy last October, Capino said he would advocate for the rights of persons with disability (PWD).

According to Capino, he would return to his work in the media.

"I recognize the need to further introduce myself and my advocacies. I will continue to push for the rights of persons with disabilities in my own capacity... I ​will be returning to my media company Advocates Philippines as its CEO," he said.

Capino gave Partido Reporma the liberty to choose his replacement.

As of Friday afternoon, Capino has yet to formally withdraw his candidacy.

Capino's withdrawal gives the Lacson-Sotto tandem an opportunity to field a substitute candidate.



