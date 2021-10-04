Former Vice President Jejomar Binay (middle) talks with Senators Panfilo Lacson (farthest left) and Vicente Sotto III (3rd from left). Courtesy of Partido Reporma

MANILA - Former Vice President Jejomar Binay and his daughter Sen. Nancy Binay on Monday met with Senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III, as political aspirants in the country continue to file their certificates of candidacy.

Former congressman Arnel Ty of LPGMA Party-List and former GSIS president Clint Aranas were also part of the meeting.

Sotto, who will run for vice president, earlier announced the inclusion of the former Vice President in their senatorial lineup for the 2022 elections with Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who will run for president.

Partido Reporma even though Jejomar Binay will be part of Lacson's senatorial slate, the former will still run under the United Nationalist Alliance party.

Sotto, who is also not part of Partido Reporma, is chairman of the Nationalist People's Coalition.

