Cebu candidates withdraw candidacy, file substitution

The Commission on Elections in Cebu City on Friday several multiple local candidates have withdrawn their bid for the 2022 elections.

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena withdrew his candidacy for representative of the city's south district, Comelec Cebu City election assistant Omar Mamalinta said.

The Osmena's local party, the Bando-Osmena Pudok Kauswagan (BOPK), replaced him with BG Rodrigo Abellanosa, son of incumbent Cebu City 2nd District Rep. Bebot Abellanosa.

The Osmenas have yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Tomas’ wife, Margot, is still BOPK’s candidate as Cebu City mayor in Halalan 2022.

“In the statement of withdrawal, no reason is needed. But we will send this to the law department in Manila and they will be the one to verify,” said Mamalinta.

He noted that this is the first substitution that the Comelec Cebu City office received for the period.

Aside from Osmena, the provincial Comelec also received the withdrawal and substitution of the Gullas couple in Talisay City, Cebu, who interchanged their positions for election.

Comelec Cebu provincial supervisor Lionel Castillano confirmed that incumbent Talisay Mayor Samsam Gullas withdrew his candidacy as congressional representative of the Cebu province's 1st District.

An hour later, his wife Rhea Gullas, who also withdrew her candidacy as mayor of Talisay, and filled in as substitute. Samsam will now be gunning for reelection as mayor, while Rhea as the district representative.

“This is allowed within Comelec rule,” Castillano said in a text message.

The Gullases have been in power in Talisay for decades.

Other aspirants have until Nov. 15 to file for withdrawal and substitution of candidacies, as Comelec earlier said.

— Report from Annie Perez

