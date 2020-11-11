Water level at Marikina River rises to 19 meters, as Ulysses drenches metro

The Marikina River on September 26, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

The Marikina River rose to 19.2 meters and remained under third alarm early Thursday morning, Marikina's public information office announced on Facebook.

The city PIO started to post updates on social media at 1:52 a.m., when the water level was at 16.5 meters (2nd alarm).

According to Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro, rainfall measurement was at 150 to 170 millimeters in 6 hours until about 4 a.m., Thursday.

At Typhoon Ondoy's peak in 2009, the Marikina peaked at 21.5 meters, Teodoro said.

"Parang naaalala ang karanasan namin sa Ondoy," the mayor said.

State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday warned residents near major rivers in Luzon and Eastern Visayas to take precautionary measures as water levels rise due to Typhoon Ulysses

PAGASA warned residents near such rivers, particularly in the following areas, to be on alert for possible flooding and rain-induced landslides:

UPPER MARIKINA RIVER

Antipolo

Marikina

Pasig

Quezon City

Rodriguez

San Mateo

LOWER MARIKINA RIVER

Mandaluyong

Pasig



PASIG RIVER

Mandaluyong

Manila

Quezon City

TULLAHAN RIVER

Quezon City

Caloocan

Malabon

Navotas

Valenzuela

TRIBUTARIES

Mango River (Rodriguez)

Nangka River (Marikina, San Mateo, Antipolo)

San Juan River (Quezon City, San Juan, Manila)