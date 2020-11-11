Residents near Pasig, Marikina rivers warned of possible flooding as water levels rise due to Ulysses

Construction of flood walls along Marikina River still underway as the city commemorates the 10th anniversary of Typhoon Ondoy on September 26, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday warned residents of areas near the Pasig, Marikina and Tullahan rivers to take precautionary measures as water levels rise due to Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco).

In an advisory released 3 p.m., PAGASA said the passing of Ulysses over the Luzon landmass may cause an increase in the water level in the upper and lower Marikina River, Pasig River, Tullahan River and their tributaries.

In anticipation of this scenario, PAGASA warned residents of the following areas near the said rivers to be on alert for possible flooding and rain-induced landslides:

Upper Marikina River:

Rodriguez

Antipolo

San Mateo

Quezon City

Marikina

Pasig

Lower Marikina River:

Pasig

Mandaluyong

Pasig River:

Quezon City

Mandaluyong

Manila

Tullahan River:

Quezon City

Caloocan

Malabon

Navotas

Valenzuela

Tributaries:

Mango River (Rodriguez)

Nangka River (Marikina, San Mateo, Antipolo)

San Juan River (Quezon City, San Juan, Manila)

PAGASA also warned of possible flooding in the Cagayan River basin, which may affect residents in Cagayan and Isabela.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Aurora, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, as well as portions of Camarines Sur, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 as Ulysses loomed closer to landfall.