Residents near Pasig, Marikina rivers warned of possible flooding as water levels rise due to Ulysses

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday warned residents of areas near the Pasig, Marikina and Tullahan rivers to take precautionary measures as water levels rise due to Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco).
In an advisory released 3 p.m., PAGASA said the passing of Ulysses over the Luzon landmass may cause an increase in the water level in the upper and lower Marikina River, Pasig River, Tullahan River and their tributaries.
In anticipation of this scenario, PAGASA warned residents of the following areas near the said rivers to be on alert for possible flooding and rain-induced landslides:
Upper Marikina River:
- Rodriguez
- Antipolo
- San Mateo
- Quezon City
- Marikina
- Pasig
Lower Marikina River:
Pasig River:
- Quezon City
- Mandaluyong
- Manila
Tullahan River:
- Quezon City
- Caloocan
- Malabon
- Navotas
- Valenzuela
Tributaries:
- Mango River (Rodriguez)
- Nangka River (Marikina, San Mateo, Antipolo)
- San Juan River (Quezon City, San Juan, Manila)
PAGASA also warned of possible flooding in the Cagayan River basin, which may affect residents in Cagayan and Isabela.
Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Aurora, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, as well as portions of Camarines Sur, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 as Ulysses loomed closer to landfall.
