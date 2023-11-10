New GSIS chairman named: Palace

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed a new chairman at the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), the Palace announced.

Marcos, Jr. named Rodolfo Del Rosario, Jr. as the new GSIS chairman and member of its Board of Trustees.

The President also tapped Jocelyn Cabreza, Rita Riddle, Alan Luga, and former Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez as GSIS board members.

Cabreza and Luga will represent the banking, finance, investment, and insurance sectors.

NHCP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DOH DIRECTOR NAMED

Meanwhile, Marcos, Jr. appointed Carminda Arevalo as the new executive director at the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

Arevalo was officer-in-charge in the agency since 2021, according to the NHCP.

"Her leadership steered the Commission with strategies prioritizing employee safety and well-being, all the while ensuring uninterrupted service delivery, including through online means," NHCP said.

The Presidential Communications Office added that Joshua Brillantes was picked as Director IV at the Department of Health.

Joselito R. Feliciano was named Director III at the Philippine National Aids Council.