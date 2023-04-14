MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed two undersecretaries under the finance and social welfare departments, and also named his new special envoy to Japan, the Palace said on Friday.
In a social media post, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos picked Maria Luwalhati Dorotan-Tiuseco and Edward Justine Orden as undersecretaries under the Department of Finance and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, respectively.
He also appointed Amable D.R. Aguiluz V as his special envoy to Japan for Trade and Investments Designation. He will have a term of 6 months.
Before holding his new post, Aguiliz was former President Rodrigo Duterte's special envoy to the Gulf Cooperation Council. The official is the owner and chairman of AMA Group of Companies.
Meanwhile, the President designated Ma. Lynette V. Ortiz as the acting president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines.
Prior to her new role, Ortiz was the CEO of international bank Standard Chartered in the Philippines.
This development also came after Marcos expressed his support to the proposed merger of Landbank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines.
Here are the names of other appointees:
Department of Finance
- - Maria Karla L. Espinosa - Director IV
Department of Foreign Affairs
Foreign Service Officer, Class IV
- O’myr Mustafa C. Abdalla
- Mark Jason S. Aludino
- Kristable Anne. C. Arcilla
- J.P. Leo F. Asong
- Ashyanna Alexine Adia A Bangcola
- Ronn Joshua C. Bautista
- Marisar Ivy C. Cabatingan
- Carl Dwight R. Demetria
- Roberto Miguel I. Dimaculangan
- Lorenz Anthony T. Fernando
- Karren Joy s> Fetalvero
- Emmanual Niño Anthonie B. Gabulac
- Daniel Mark V. Galanza
- Royce Lyssah M. Malabonga
- Prince Philip N. Nagpala II
- Dane Marvic B. Palencia
- Maria Regine Beatrice B. Vergara
- Archimedes P. Villar
Department of Information and Communications Technology
Director II
- Jurmobin T. Baddiri
- Candido Cesar E. Faeldon
- Azor Dalmacio L. Sitchon
- Imelda R. Walcien
- Wilfredo C. Zabala
Department of Justice
Bureau of Immigration
- - Joel Anthony M. Viado - Deputy Commissioner III
Parole and Probation Adminisration
Bienvenido O. Benitez Jr. - Director IV (Deputy Administrator)
Department of Labor and Employment
National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council
- - Antonio H. Abad Jr. - Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
- - Arturo C. Guerrero III - Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
Technical Education and Skills Development Authority
- Joel M. Pilotin - Director IV
DSWD
- Ulysses Hermogenes C. Aguilar - Assistant Sectretary
- Erickson C. Luz - Director IV
- Leslie Rose A. Torres - Director IV
- Lovely S. Abapo - Director III
Government-owned or -controlled corporations
Bases Conversion and Development Authority
- Hilario B. Paredes - Acting Member, Board of Directors
Government Service Insurance System
- Rodolfo G. Del Rosario Jr. - Acting Chairman and Member, Board of Trustees
Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System
- Melchior I. Acosta Jr. -Acting Member, Board of Trustees
- Merly M. Cruz - Acting Member, Board of Trustess
- Dale Brian T Go - Acting Member, Board of Trustees
Office of the President
Games and Amusment Board
- - Danrex Joseph V. Tapdasan - Member
National Anti-Poverty Commission
Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr. - Vice Chairperson for the Government Sector
The PCO said the new appointments were dated on April 12, 2023.
