MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed two undersecretaries under the finance and social welfare departments, and also named his new special envoy to Japan, the Palace said on Friday.

In a social media post, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos picked Maria Luwalhati Dorotan-Tiuseco and Edward Justine Orden as undersecretaries under the Department of Finance and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, respectively.

He also appointed Amable D.R. Aguiluz V as his special envoy to Japan for Trade and Investments Designation. He will have a term of 6 months.

Before holding his new post, Aguiliz was former President Rodrigo Duterte's special envoy to the Gulf Cooperation Council. The official is the owner and chairman of AMA Group of Companies.

Meanwhile, the President designated Ma. Lynette V. Ortiz as the acting president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines.

Prior to her new role, Ortiz was the CEO of international bank Standard Chartered in the Philippines.

This development also came after Marcos expressed his support to the proposed merger of Landbank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Here are the names of other appointees:

Department of Finance

- Maria Karla L. Espinosa - Director IV

Department of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Service Officer, Class IV

O’myr Mustafa C. Abdalla

Mark Jason S. Aludino

Kristable Anne. C. Arcilla

J.P. Leo F. Asong

Ashyanna Alexine Adia A Bangcola

Ronn Joshua C. Bautista

Marisar Ivy C. Cabatingan

Carl Dwight R. Demetria

Roberto Miguel I. Dimaculangan

Lorenz Anthony T. Fernando

Karren Joy s> Fetalvero

Emmanual Niño Anthonie B. Gabulac

Daniel Mark V. Galanza

Royce Lyssah M. Malabonga

Prince Philip N. Nagpala II

Dane Marvic B. Palencia

Maria Regine Beatrice B. Vergara

Archimedes P. Villar

Department of Information and Communications Technology

Director II

Jurmobin T. Baddiri

Candido Cesar E. Faeldon

Azor Dalmacio L. Sitchon

Imelda R. Walcien

Wilfredo C. Zabala

Department of Justice

Bureau of Immigration

- Joel Anthony M. Viado - Deputy Commissioner III

Parole and Probation Adminisration

Bienvenido O. Benitez Jr. - Director IV (Deputy Administrator)

Department of Labor and Employment

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

- Antonio H. Abad Jr. - Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

- Arturo C. Guerrero III - Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority

- Joel M. Pilotin - Director IV

DSWD

Ulysses Hermogenes C. Aguilar - Assistant Sectretary

Erickson C. Luz - Director IV

Leslie Rose A. Torres - Director IV

Lovely S. Abapo - Director III

Government-owned or -controlled corporations

Bases Conversion and Development Authority

- Hilario B. Paredes - Acting Member, Board of Directors

Government Service Insurance System

- Rodolfo G. Del Rosario Jr. - Acting Chairman and Member, Board of Trustees

Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System

Melchior I. Acosta Jr. -Acting Member, Board of Trustees

Merly M. Cruz - Acting Member, Board of Trustess

Dale Brian T Go - Acting Member, Board of Trustees

Office of the President

Games and Amusment Board

- Danrex Joseph V. Tapdasan - Member

National Anti-Poverty Commission

Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr. - Vice Chairperson for the Government Sector

The PCO said the new appointments were dated on April 12, 2023.

