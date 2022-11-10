Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag arrives during an “Oplan Galugad” inside the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City on March 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday rejected the idea of considering suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director Gerard Bantag as a “state witness” in the Percy “Percival Mabasa” Lapid murder case.

According to Remulla, the investigation is still ongoing and Bantag, who was tagged as the alleged “mastermind,” does not fit the main criteria of being the “least guilty.”

“Just to discharge a person as a state witness is a big thing already. It will not happen just like that… That’s wishful thinking. Kasi ano eh, to be discharged, you have to be the least guilty. That’s one of the things we have to think about,” Remulla pointed out.

The question was raised a day after Lapid’s brother, Roy Mabasa, floated the idea of seeing Bantag as a “state witness” should he decide to tell all.



Remulla reiterated his assurance to Bantag of his protected rights and safety once he gives himself up to authorities.

Remulla said they will soon serve a subpoena to the former BuCor chief, who would be required to answer the allegations against him.

“We’re presuming that he knows his rights. He has the right to counsel, he has the right to face his accusers in court. We will give him a copy of the documents so he can answer,” Remulla said.

Remulla believes Bantag is still in the country.

The National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday filed 2 separate murder complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Bantag and another BuCor official tagged as masterminds in the killing of Lapid and the alleged middleman Crisanto/Jun Villamor.

