Remulla says new revelation backs findings linking Bantag to Lapid hit

A possible motive in the Percy Lapid murder offered by Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla. He believes the plot to kill the broadcaster may have been provoked by one of Lapid's exposes on the alleged lavish lifestyle of a justice official who he dubbed as the "Cinderella man". - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2022

ANC, The World Tonight

Percy Lapid DOJ Jesus Crispin Remulla Gerald Bantag Bureau of Corrections New Bilibid Prison Percival Mabasa media killing journalist killing