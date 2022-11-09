Home  >  News

Remulla says new revelation backs findings linking Bantag to Lapid hit

Posted at Nov 09 2022 10:32 PM

A possible motive in the Percy Lapid murder offered by Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla. 

He believes the plot to kill the broadcaster may have been provoked by one of Lapid’s exposes on the alleged lavish lifestyle of a justice official who he dubbed as the “Cinderella man”. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2022
