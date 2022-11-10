MILF, gov't declare ceasefire in Basilan

A ceasefire has been declared between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and government forces in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan after the Joint Coordinating Committees on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) visited the Province Thursday.

B/Gen. Arturo Rojas, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, confirmed that guns were silenced with the intervention of the GPH-MILF CCCH.

Both parties have been at each other's throats since Tuesday.

Reports from military's Wesmincom place the fatality count to three on the government side and 12 wounded.

The military claims the MILF suffered five casualties, although this has yet to be verified.

Wesmincom spokesman Lt. Col. Abdurasad SIrajan said the government troops were resupplying fellow soldiers when they were allegedly ambushed by armed men in Barangay Ulitan.

Command.

—report from Queenie Casimiro