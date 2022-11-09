A clash erupted between government troops and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Ulitan, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan, Tuesday, 101st Brigade and Task Force Basilan Commander, Brigadier General Domingo Gobway, confirmed Wednesday.

Three soldiers were killed, and 13 were wounded since the firefight ensued. Clearing operations continue as of posting.

Gobway said they were running after a lawless group responsible for the series of atrocities in the province, including the explosion incidents in the cities of Isabela and Lamitan.

However, Gobway said the group sought refuge in an MILF community in the area.

“So naglaunch tayo ng series of operation, dati kasi nandoon sila sa Baguindan area specifically doon sa Bato Maputi, ‘yon talaga ang pinakalungga nila. So noong na displaced sila doon, doon sila nagtago sa Ulitan, na kinupkop sila ng MILF. So noong nagclearing tayo noong September, umalis ‘yong MILF doon kasama na ‘yong lawless, umalis sila doon sa barangay," he said.

On November 7, the army’s 101st Brigade received a coordination letter from the MILF Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities informing the government troops that members of the MILF would want to return to Barangay Ulitan with their families.

“Iyang with their families, actually matagal nang nakabalik sa Barangay Ulitan, nakapag-conduct pa ang LGU in coordination sa military and PNP ng MEDCAP doon. So noong nareceived namin ang letter of coordination from the CCCH ang sabi namin pwede kayo bumalik doon basta huwag kayong magdala ng armas. ‘yon yong kondisyon namin,” Gobway said.

On Tuesday, November 8, the 64th Infantry Battalion commander went to Barangay Ulitan with the town’s vice mayor for negotiation.

However, Gobway said the group’s leader Commander Huram refused to talk with the officials.

“Ayaw lumabas ‘yong kumander, na si Huram para makipag-negotiate kasi nalaman na nakapasok na sila doon with their firearms eh noong gabi ng November 7, so ‘yon noong pinapatawag siya para pag-usapan sana kung bakit pumasok sila na ang condition is walang firearms biglang ini-snipe nila ‘yong sundalo kahapon, so nagkaroon ng retaliation,” Gobway said.

Gobway said that the incident triggered the ongoing firefight in the area, not just against the MILF but also with the members of the lawless group.

“Naghalu-halo na ‘yan may mga lawless na rin na kasama nila ngayon,” Gobway said.

Gobway also clarified that the military did not commit any violation.

“Sila ang unang nag-violate kasi ang usapan dahil meron din kami programa dito ‘yong small arms and light weapons na ire-restrict namin ang movement ng firearms so maliwanag ‘yon, pwede silang pumasok doon sa Ulitan, puntahan nila ang mga families nila pero huwag magdala ng baril," he said.

Gobway said that MILF members living in MILF communities are not allowed to bring their firearms with them.

Gobway appealed to other MILF groups in the area not to do any movement or to reinforce to prevent escalation of the prevailing situation.

“Hangga’t pinapaputukan ‘yong tropa we have to defend ourselves,” Gobway said.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front- Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities, Butch Malang, said they are now in close coordination with their counterparts to de-escalate to effect the ceasefire immediately.

“Actually, katatapos lang ng meeting namin, pupunta kami sa area bukas. Ginagawa po natin ang lahat itong ating mandato sa mga situation na ganito ay ma-pacify agad natin,” Malang said.

The MILF, on the other hand, made some clarifications of what happened in the area.

“Ang nangyari kasi diyan, umalis sila base doon sa mga previous month, siguro mga more than 2 months na ito, pero dala na nila ‘yong mga baril nila, napagkasunduan kasi ‘yong sa ground. So medyo nahirapan din sila kasi kailangan din nila medyo nahirapan din sila sa kanilang pamumuhay doon sa area na kung saan, siyempre gusto nilang mobalik, hindi naman doon napag-usapan na hindi na nila madala ang kanilang armas, wala naman ‘yon sa agreement. Anyway, kasi sa ground kung MILF ang tatanungin mo ang nag-violate ang GPH, kapag ang security forces naman ang tatanungin, ang MILF naman ang nag-violate pero hindi rin natin maalis na may third party, mga tao na ayaw ng kapayapaan,” Malang said.

Malang also clarified that MILF members can bring firearms into MILF community.

“Community ‘yan is recognized naman ‘yan eh. Anyway, marami pang pag-usapan. Ang importante naman dito ay mapacify, tungkol doon sa resolution ay pag-uusapan pa namin ‘yan ng CCCH," he said.

In a statement, GPH Implementing Panel for the GPH-MILF Peace Accord said that all peace mechanisms are now in place to prevent the conflict from escalating.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Carlito Galvez called for sobriety pending the result of an investigation from the GPH-MILF Coordinating Committees on the Cessation of Hostilities (GPH-MILF CCCH) and Adhoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG).

