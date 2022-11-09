Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel wade in deep floodwaters on Friday to rescue trapped in parts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Handout Photo

Civil society groups urged developing countries participating at COP27 to act more to mitigate the effect of climate change.

“Well, there's been a lot of talk a lot of inspiring speeches, a lot of saying that they understand what's going on, but if you look at the targets it's still very far from what's really needed to achieve,” Masungi Georeserve Co-founder Ann Dumaliang told ABS-CBN News.

Dumaliang is in Egypt and spoke as a panelist at the COP27 Tuesday, where she highlighted the contributions of Masungi Georeserve to the conservation of the environment.

“A lot more action you know, that needs to happen .We have more than enough science to tell us what needs to be done then we should be pursuing this more aggressively,” Dumaliang said.

The fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA called on support from countries to address the effects of climate change.

“The ongoing COP27 should significantly address the climate crisis, instead of coming up with the usual false climate solutions. Specifically, we demand an adequate support for the loss and damages caused by severe climate change impacts. This is long overdue given that the threats of climate change continue to wreak havoc in the most vulnerable countries like the Philippines. Up to now, a significant number of fisherfolk in Manila Bay have yet to return to their normal socio-economic lives as their fishing boats and equipment have been destroyed by huge waves and typhoon debris. The devastating impacts of natural calamities were worsened by the massive destruction of forests and mangroves for large-scale logging, mining, and reclamation,” the group said in a statement.

Based on the Global Index Report, the Philippines is ranked most susceptible country to hazards brought by climate change.

Dumaliang is hopeful that the countries participating in the COP27 would head the Philippines’ call.

“As far as civil society actor go, nakakatuwa because everyone has been very aggressive in making the Philippines heard. Andami nating civil society organizations that are here, rallying outside COP and attending multiple sessions and meetings just to put the Philippines front and center,” she said.

At the moment the Philippine delegation, led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources is expected to call for “bolder climate action” at COP27, currently being held in Egypt until November 16, 2022.